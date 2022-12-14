Left Menu

India vs Australia 3rd women's T20I Scoreboard

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:31 IST
India vs Australia 3rd women's T20I Scoreboard
  • Country:
  • India

India Women (Target: 173 runs from 20 overs) Smriti Mandhana c Sutherland b Brown 1 Shafali Verma c Gardner b Carey 52 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Brown 16 Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Schutt 37 Devika Vaidya c & b Gardner 1 Richa Ghosh c Sutherland b Gardner 1 Deepti Sharma not out 25 Radha Yadav run out 4 Anjali Sarvani not out 2 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-10) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/33 3/106 4/107 5/113 6/123 7/146 Bowling: Darcie Brown 4-0-19-2, Megan Schutt 4-0-23-1, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-14-0, Alana King 3-0-27-0, Nicola Carey 4-0-44-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-21-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022