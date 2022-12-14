India vs Australia 3rd women's T20I Scoreboard

India Women (Target: 173 runs from 20 overs) Smriti Mandhana c Sutherland b Brown 1 Shafali Verma c Gardner b Carey 52 Jemimah Rodrigues lbw b Brown 16 Harmanpreet Kaur c Sutherland b Schutt 37 Devika Vaidya c & b Gardner 1 Richa Ghosh c Sutherland b Gardner 1 Deepti Sharma not out 25 Radha Yadav run out 4 Anjali Sarvani not out 2 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-10) 12 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1/15 2/33 3/106 4/107 5/113 6/123 7/146 Bowling: Darcie Brown 4-0-19-2, Megan Schutt 4-0-23-1, Annabel Sutherland 1-0-14-0, Alana King 3-0-27-0, Nicola Carey 4-0-44-1, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-21-2, Ellyse Perry 1-0-2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)