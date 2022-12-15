Canada's Trudeau to bring back sanctions on Nord Stream pipeline parts -Bloomberg News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will revoke the waiver that exempted Nord Stream pipeline turbines from Canadian sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a senior government official.

The decision has been communicated to the German and Ukrainian governments and is expected to be announced by Canada later today, the report said.

