Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 03:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 03:38 IST
Moroccan fans briefly clash with police in Brussels after World Cup defeat

Around 100 soccer fans, some wrapped in Moroccan flags, briefly clashed with police on Wednesday evening in central Brussels, after Morocco lost 2-0 to France in the World Cup semi-final, according to Reuters reporters on the scene.

The fans, gathered near Brussels South station, threw fireworks and other objects at lines of police dressed in riot gear and set alight some garbage bags and cardboard boxes. Police responded with water cannon and tear gas.

Reuters reporters saw police detain several of the fans but said the clashes were brief and caused no serious damage.

