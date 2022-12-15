Left Menu

Man kills live-in partner in Kerala, police starts probe

Kerala Police on Thursday took into custody a man accused of killing his live-in partner in Thiruvananthapuram.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Police on Thursday took into custody a man accused of killing his live-in partner in broad daylight in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. Rajesh, the accused, allegedly attacked his partner Sindu with a machete, a sword-like weapon, on Thursday morning.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. "The victim and the accused were living together for the past two years. Initial investigation suggests that a brawl escalated into a physical fight between the two. We have taken the accused into questioning," the police said.

An investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

