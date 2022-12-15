Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 420; silver tumbles Rs 869

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 19:29 IST
Gold falls Rs 420; silver tumbles Rs 869
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price fell Rs 420 to Rs 54,554 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,974 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 869 per kg to Rs 68,254 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,788 per ounce while silver was down at USD 23.14 per ounce.

''Comex Gold prices are trading lower in the Asian trading hours on back of hawkish tone from US Fed. Fed Chairman Powell signalled more rate hikes possible next year to cool down inflation at targeted level,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022