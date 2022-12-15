Left Menu

They tried to humiliate Kashmiris by making "some movies", Omar Abdullah targets Centre

In an apparent reference to the recently released Bollywood movie 'Kashmir Files', National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday accused the central government of humiliating Kashmir by making "some movies."

In an apparent reference to the recently released Bollywood movie 'Kashmir Files', National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday accused the central government of humiliating Kashmir by making "some movies." "They have spared no effort to insult us. They also attempted to humiliate Kashmiris by making some movies. They tried to spread poison against Kashmiris here. They tried to tell the world that every Kashmiri likes guns," he said.

Earlier on November 30, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti had accused the Vivek Agnihotri-directed movie of attempting to "widen the gulf between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims", over Israeli ambassador Nadav Lapid's remark on the movie at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). "Finally someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims, especially Kashmiris and widen the gulf between Pandits and Muslims," Mufti had tweeted.

Nadav Lapid had called 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda, vulgar film" at the 2022 IFFI in Goa, adding that he was "shocked" to see the film in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival. (ANI)

