Odisha Government to provide Lumpy Skin Disease vaccination for free

To check Lumpy Skin Disease in the state, Odisha Government waived the user charges for vaccination against the disease. According to an official statement from the Department of Fisheries and Animal resource, the livestock farmers of the state would get their cattle vaccinated against Lumpy Skin Disease free of cost.

"As many as 27 lakh doses of vaccine have reached in the state to provide immunity against Lumpy Skin Disease. Today 93,000 cattle have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 10,57,300 cattle have been vaccinated so far in the state and the vaccination program is going on," it said. As of December 15, 2022, symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease have appeared in 18,842 cattle in the state. Out of them, 9,621 have recovered after treatment.

As many as 1,149 cattle got cured after treatment and treatment of other affected cattle is being carried out by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department through Veterinary. "The affected cattle are being recovered after treatment by the veterinary staff. As cattle usually do not die of this disease, livestock farmers are being advised by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department to take care of their cattle without listening to any rumour or getting panicked. In case of the occurrence of this disease in any area, the department has issued advisories to immediately report it to the nearest Livestock Inspector, Veterinary Doctor or Chief District Veterinary Officer. Livestock farmers can call Tele Veterinary Service to get expert advice for prevention and control of Lumpy Skin Disease," it added. (ANI)

