PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 09:14 IST
Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, December 16: *HC to hear bail pleas by Khalid Saifi, Sharjeel Imam and other accused in Delhi riots case concerning alleged conspiracy behind the violence.
*HC to hear plea seeking a uniform civil code.
