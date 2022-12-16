Left Menu

Kanpur: 3 killed, 2 injured in bicycle saddle factory

Three persons were killed after a fire broke out in a bicycle seat-making factory in Kanpur's Fazalganj Gadrian Purwa area early on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 14:07 IST
Kanpur: 3 killed, 2 injured in bicycle saddle factory
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and two were scorched after a fire broke out in a bicycle seat-making factory in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district early on Friday. The incident took place Fazalganj Gadrian Purwa area around 4.30 am when at least eight labours were present inside the factory. The fire spread rapidly due to the plastic granules present.

Two of the injured have been admitted to the Burns Department of Hallet Hospital here, three others who got minor burns were saved after a lot of effort while three died on the spot. Chief Fire Officer, Deepak Sharma said that the factory was operating illegally without NOC or any permission for safety equipment.

LPG cylinders were also present inside this factory, if there was an explosion in them, then perhaps a more significant incident could have happened. CFO Deepak Sharma added that FIR action will be taken against the factory owner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022