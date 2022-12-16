Ukraine declares emergency power shutdowns nationwide after Russian attack

A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions.

Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, did not say which facilities had been hit.

