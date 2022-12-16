Centre disbursed Rs 2.24 lakh crore to 11.5 cr farmers under its scheme: Minister

The government on Friday told Parliament that Rs 2.24 lakh crore has gone directly into the accounts of 11.5 crore farmers across the country under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Replying to supplementaries in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary said the agriculture budget under the Modi government has gone up from Rs 23,000 crore in 2013 to this year's Rs 1,32,000 crore.

''Of this, more than half, which is around Rs 65,000 crore, is being paid directly to farmers through DBT… An amount of Rs 2,24,000 crore has gone directly into the accounts of 11.5 crore farmers as part of Kisan Samman Nidhi,'' he told the house.

He also informed the house that the government has helped form Farmers' Producers Organisation (FPA) to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

Farmers under the scheme will get the technology, which will help reduce their costs as well as help conduct business, he said.

To a question on why the number of farmers getting money from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi have reduced by 6 lakh, the minister said, ''Some farmers who were income tax payees and were holding political positions, the money meant to be given as support under the PM Kisan Nidhi fund was not meant for them. So we have weeded them out and reduced the numbers.'' In his written reply, the minister said, ''Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers in the country and it is implementing many schemes for farmers' welfare.

''Funds under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) yojana are deposited directly into the account of the farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

''The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) aims at providing financial assistance to landholding farmer families across the country to enable them to fulfil the expenses/needs related to agriculture,'' he said. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year is transferred in quarterly installments of Rs 2,000, Choudhary informed the house.

''District-wise details of fund transferred to the farmers of Rajasthan so far under PM-KISAN,'' the minister added.

