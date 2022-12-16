NCPCR issues notice to administration for action against teacher who hit student with scissors

National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notices to the district magistrate of the city asking for strict action against a teacher after she allegedly hit a Class 5 student with scissors and threw her off the first floor of the building. Taking suo-moto cognizance of the matter, Registrar of the Commission Anu Chaudhary said, "The Commission requests your good offices to look into the matter and take remedial measures into the said matter and an action taken report may be submitted to the Commission within three days of the receipt of the letter."

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal also demanded "strict" action against the teacher. "A Delhi MCD school teacher first hit an innocent 5th class girl with a pair of scissors and then flings her off 1st floor. My team has reached to meet the girl. This teacher should be strictly punished!" Maliwal tweeted.

A school teacher in Delhi's Karol Bagh flung a class 5 girl from the first floor of the school building on Friday, according to Delhi police. The accused teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, appointed in 2019 was suspended from immediate effect and has been detained.

However, the condition of the girl according to the doctors is stable now. Talking to ANI, DCP of Central Delhi Shweta Chauhan said, "We got the information about 11:15 in the morning about the incident. We reached the spot and got to know that the accused teacher locked herself in the room with the girl who is a 5-class student in an MCD school. She has beaten up the girl. First, she hit the girl with scissors, then the girl child was thrown down from the balcony."

She further said that only doctors can speak up about the mental health of the teacher. "Geeta had missed the fifth month of pregnancy in October 2021. If someone claims that Geeta's mental condition is not good due to this, then we will only go by the doctors' statement," DCP Chauhan said.

DCP also informed that a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being prepared on the basis of statements of eyewitnesses. Mamta, the mother of the victim claimed that she was not allowed inside the premises of the school when she reached there.

"When I reached the school, I wasn't allowed to go inside. Later, my child was taken to the hospital. She has sustained injuries on her head and mouth," Mamta said. The victim's mother further claimed that a similar case had taken place earlier also, but no complaints were filed.

"Earlier also, also a girl living in the neighbourhood was beaten up but no one complained, but I want strict action against the teacher," Mamta said. According to the police reports, the teacher first hit the girl student with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw the child from the first-floor classroom. (ANI)

