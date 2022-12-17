Left Menu

Lok Adalat in J-K settles around 30,925 cases, awards Rs 13 crore in settlements

A General Lok Adalat planned for this year by the J-K Legal Services Authority settled around 30,925 cases, the UT officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 23:29 IST
A General Lok Adalat planned for this year by the J-K Legal Services Authority settled around 30,925 cases, the UT officials said on Saturday. A General Lok Adalat was organized throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday under the patronage of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of J-K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman J-K Legal Services Authority.

As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 34,240cases taken up by112 Benches in the day-long Lok Adalat at various courts across the UT of J-K, 30,925 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 13,67,83,490 was awarded as compensation and settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonour and Bank Recovery cases. J-K Legal Services Authority, Member Secretary M. K. Sharma thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA's, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of the courts, Legal Services Institutions and litigants for their pragmatic approach in the settlement of cases in such a large number. (ANI)

