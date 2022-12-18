Left Menu

UP: Known history-sheeter killed in police encounter in Fatehgarh, Lucknow

An encounter took place in Fatehgarh, Lucknow, between police personnel from Special Operations Group (SOG) and a history-sheeter, ending in the death of the accused, police informed on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 13:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter took place in Fatehgarh, Lucknow, between police personnel from Special Operations Group (SOG) and a history-sheeter, ending in the death of the accused, police informed on Sunday. On Sunday early the Kayamganj Inspector-in-charge along with SOG and surveillance in-charge team were checking at Tedi Kaun intersection where they got the information that the known history-sheeter, identified as Devendra alias Pinku, resident of Chandpur, Farrukhabad, is coming on his two-wheeler.

According to the police, the police team got alert and when a person on two-wheelers came, the team tried to stop him for interrogation but the person started firing on the police personnel. In retaliatory fire by the police in order of self-defence, Pinku was injured by a bullet in his leg and was rushed to Kayamganj Community Health Center from where he was referred to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Farrukhabad. The accused was declared dead by the doctor on being brought to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to the police.

Pinku was booked under 19 criminal cases in past and there was also a prize money of Rs 25000 on him. As per the police, Pinku was wanted in the murder of Ramvtar Gupta, retired Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kasganj, in 2016.

In 2019, he was allegedly accused of kidnapping and killing Farrukhabad Kotedar, Ramnaresh Tiwari.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

