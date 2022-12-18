Left Menu

UP: Lucknow University bans movement of hostellers after 10 pm

The notice, signed by the University Chancellor, has been sent to the Dean of Student Welfare, Chief Warden, Registrar, and the Custodian of Lucknow University.

UP: Lucknow University bans movement of hostellers after 10 pm
The administration of the University of Lucknow announced the prohibition of students' movement to and from the hostel after 10 pm here. "The inmates of all the hostels in Ubhay campus of the Lucknow University are hereby informed that entry and exit from the hostel after 10 pm is completely prohibited here. Strict disciplinary action will be taken if any student violates the rule," the notice dated Saturday read in Hindi.

The notice, signed by the University Chancellor, has been sent to the Dean of Student Welfare, Chief Warden, Registrar, and the Custodian of Lucknow University.

Notably, the order has been released a day after several students of the hostel encountered a scuffle with some police officials in the midnight hours of Friday (December 16). The students, however, claimed to have gone out for tea, they also alleged that the police officer allegedly hit them as a result of which three of them received injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

