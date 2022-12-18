Left Menu

MP: Man arrested for doing obscene acts in Indore temple

The accused was identified as Wasim who was booked under the National Security Act.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 17:59 IST
T Qazi, SHO, Sanyogita Ganj PS (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for allegedly doing obscene acts in a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, an official said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Wasim who was booked under the National Security Act.

Wasim had allegedly done obscene acts in Prakash Nagar's Vishweshwar Mahadev temple. Upon the receipt of information, the police investigated the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused.

"We had received information yesterday that a man did obscene acts in Prakash Nagar's temple. The investigation was undertaken. The investigation was done through the CCTV footage and other methods available at the police's disposal. The police have arrested the accused and further action is being taken," T Qazi, SHO, Sanyogita Ganj PS said. The police official informed that the accused was used to intoxication.

"The accused is used to intoxication. He was identified as Wasim. Action is being taken under the NSA act. Further investigation of his phone and his activities will be done," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

