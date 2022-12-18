Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 19:06 IST
Soccer-Argentina v France teams

Following are the starting lineups for Argentina and France for Sunday's World Cup final at Lusail Stadium:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

