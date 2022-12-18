Bihar: 5 officials suspended in Chapra hooch tragedy

After at least 72 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra, five persons including the Isuapur Police Station House Officer have been suspended. Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar has suspended Isuapur Station House Officer Sanjay Ram, Chowkidar Hari Rai, Dafadar Krisha Singh and Chowkidar Ramnath Manjhi of Mashrakh police station with immediate effect on the charges of dereliction of duty.

Masrakh SHO Ritesh Mishra and constable Vikesh Tiwari had been suspended on Thursday on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar. An intensive investigation has been launched into the activities of many other police officers and personnel.

On Saturday the death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy touched 70. The matter was taken up in Bihar Assembly.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, took on the ruling JD(U)-RJD combined over the rising hooch deaths despite a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state, which has been in effect since April 2016. Amid severe criticism from the Opposition, led by the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor.

"No compensation will be provided to people who die after consuming spurious liquor. We have been appealing to you not to drink. If you drink, you will die. Those who speak against prohibition will not bring any good to the people," the Bihar CM said in the Assembly on Friday. Meanwhile, in Chhapra's adjoining district Siwan at least 5 people were reported to have died died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

All five deceased are residents of Brahsthan and Sondhani villages of the Bhagwanpur Police Station area. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Rai (40), Sambhu Yadav (36), Amir Manjhi (45), and Awadh Manjhi (36) of Brahmasthan Village while Ramendra Pandit hailed from Sondhani village.

Also in Begusarai district, administration swung into action after one person reportedly died allegedly after consuming liquor. (ANI)

