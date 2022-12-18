Left Menu

Himachal Deputy CM reviews functioning of Jal Shakti and Transport Department

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday presided over the review meetings of Jal Shakti and the Transport Department.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:16 IST
Himachal Deputy CM reviews functioning of Jal Shakti and Transport Department
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday presided over the review meetings of Jal Shakti and the Transport Department. Senior officers of both departments participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting of the Jal Shakti Department, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all the officers should perform their duties with dedication and commitment and continuous efforts should be made so that the welfare schemes of the state government were accessible to the people and all-round development of the state could be ensured. According to an official statement, detailed information about various schemes of the department was also provided in the meeting.

Secretary Jal Shakti Amitabh Avasthi, Chief Engineer and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. While presiding over the review meeting of the Transport Department, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized on working with innovative ideas and to put their energy towards making the public transport facility more accessible.

Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazeem, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap, Managing Director Himachal Road Transport Corporation Sandeep Kumar and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022