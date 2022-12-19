Left Menu

3 killed, 13 injured in head-on collision on Greater Noida Expressway

The District Magistrate of Noida, Suhas LY, informed ANI that 9 out of the 13 injured victims had been discharged from the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:31 IST
3 killed, 13 injured in head-on collision on Greater Noida Expressway
Noida DM Suhas LY visits the injured at the hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three people were killed and 13 more were injured after two buses collided head-on in the Greater Noida Expressway. The District Magistrate of Noida, Suhas LY, informed ANI that 9 out of the 13 injured victims had been discharged from the hospital.

"Of the 13 injured persons, nine have been discharged while the remaining four are still undergoing treatment. We were here to meet them and they all are doing fine," he said. The doctors have been instructed to undertake the full and proper treatment of the injured victims, he added.

The Noida DM also informed that the police were conducting an investigation into the accident and compensation amounts will be announced after discussions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022