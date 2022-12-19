Left Menu

Karnataka: MES denied permission for Maha Melava, prohibitory orders clamped in Belagavi

"Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra. Some MLAs and ministers from Maharashtra wanted to come to Belagavi. But authorities denied permission to them. that is why we are protesting," Supporters of Maharashtra Ekkikaran Samiti said.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 13:22 IST
Members of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and NCP stage protest at Kognoli Toll Plaza over inter-state border issue(photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension prevailed in the border areas of Belagavi on the Maharashtra Karnataka border after members of the Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest on Monday demanding they be allowed into Belagavi. Belagavi Police has denied permission to MES to conduct its Maha Melava at the Vaccine Depot ground in Tilakwadi and clamped prohibited orders in Tilakwadi Police Station jurisdiction.

Members of the MES and the NCP staged a protest at the Kognoli toll plaza. Police said they have removed the pavilion set up for the event in the Vaccine Depot area.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area and heavy security has been deployed at the site of the MES convention which was scheduled to take place on the first day of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly today. According to officials, ADGP Alok Kumar of the Law and Order visited the Tilakwadi area and took stock of the situation.

"MES planned for a protest and demanded the entry of Maharashtra ministers into Karnataka. But Chief Minister has clearly said that no one will be allowed," the ADGP Alok Kumar said. According to police, Chief Minister BS Bommai has made it clear that no ministers from Maharashtra will be allowed entry into Belagavi.

The Maharastra Ekikaran Samiti also known as the Maharashtra Integration Committee staged a protest after authorities in Karnataka denied permission to allow a few leaders from Maharashtra into Belagavi. Supporters of MES claim that Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra and should be given to Maharashtra.

"Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra. Some MLAs and ministers from Maharashtra wanted to come to Belagavi. But authorities denied permission to them. that is why we are protesting," supporters of MES said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

