Pangolin rescued in Hyderabad; 5 held

Police here on Monday rescued a pangolin and arrested five people for allegedly trying to sell it.Based on information, a police team, along with forest officials, busted the pangolin-trading racket under the limits of Pahadishareef Police Station by nabbing the five and rescued the pangolin from their possession, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.One of the accused poached the pangolin from the Allipur forest area and shared the photos and videos through WhatsApp to the other accused and they were looking for buyers, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 19:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police here on Monday rescued a pangolin and arrested five people for allegedly trying to sell it.

Based on information, a police team, along with forest officials, busted the pangolin-trading racket under the limits of Pahadishareef Police Station by nabbing the five and rescued the pangolin from their possession, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

One of the accused poached the pangolin from the Allipur forest area and shared the photos and videos through WhatsApp to the other accused and they were looking for buyers, police said. The Special Operations Team (SOT) sleuths conducted a decoy operation and apprehend the accused, the police said.

The pangolin is a critically endangered species listed under Schedule 1 in the Wildlife Protection Act. Hunting and trading of the animal is an offence and punishable with a minimum of seven years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of not less than Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Pangolins are considered as shy animals, their scales are said to be used in preparation of medicine and valuable in the international market, they are also kept by some as a sign of good luck or superstitions allegedly involving witchcraft. Each pangolin is said to fetch as much as Rs 1 crore, the release said. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Indian Penal Code.

