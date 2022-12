BRIEF-U.S. FTC Says It Secured Agreements Requiring Epic Games To Pay $520 Million In Relief Over Allegations

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* FORTNITE VIDEO GAME MAKER EPIC GAMES TO PAY MORE THAN HALF A BILLION DOLLARS OVER FTC ALLEGATIONS OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS AND UNWANTED CHARGES - FTC

* U.S. FTC SECURED AGREEMENTS REQUIRING EPIC GAMES, TO PAY $520 MILLION IN RELIEF OVER ALLEGATIONS CO VIOLATED CHILDREN’S ONLINE PRIVACY PROTECTION ACT- FTC Source text: bit.ly/3YyEsNv

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)