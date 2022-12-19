CAQM Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP holds emergency meeting today

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 410 today as per the 4 PM AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In view of this sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held an emergency meeting today.

"While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters, the Sub-Committee noted that the sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi is due to a dip in temperature, calm winds, poor mixing heights and unfavourable ventilation coefficient for dispersion of pollutants and the air quality is expected to improve from tonight/ tomorrow, as per the weather/ meteorological forecast by IITM/ IMD" Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement. Ministry further said that the Sub-Committee unanimously decided that it is not advisable to impose Stage III and continue with actions as envisaged under Stage-I and Stage II of the GRAP in right earnest by all the agencies concerned.

"As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IITM/ IMD, this sudden spike in the overall AQI of Delhi is temporary and the wind velocity will pick up the pace with improvement anticipated in the air quality from tonight/ tomorrow. The forecasts do not predict any further deterioration with the overall AQI of Delhi showing a decreasing trend from tonight/ tomorrow which is likely to remain largely in the 'Very Poor' category from tomorrow onwards and in the coming days." Ministry added. Further, various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict intensification of actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP in the coming days.

Environment ministry further said that the Commission also appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and Citizens are advised to use public transport and minimize the use of personal vehicles. Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. Avoid dust-generating construction activities The Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will again review the situation if required, tomorrow itself, for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and the forecast made available by IMD/IITM. (ANI)

