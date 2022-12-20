Left Menu

Oman Investment Authority aims to spend $5 bln on projects in 2023

Oman Investment Authority aims to spend $5 bln on projects in 2023
Oman Investment Authority
Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, aims to spend 1.9 billion rials ($4.95 billion) on investment projects in 2023, state media reported on Tuesday.

The OIA said financing will come from the local and foreign private sector, from financing institutions or from the agency itself or its subsidiaries. ($1 = 0.3840 Omani rials)

