First session of new Himachal assembly cancelled, CM Sukhu tests Covid positive

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday issued a notice cancelling the first session of the fourteenth Vidhan Sabha session. The Vidhan Sabha session was due to be held on December 22, at Tapovan, Dharamshala.

"I, Rajendra Vishwanath Alekar, Governor, Himachal Pradesh according to Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, order dated 15-2-2022, through which the Fourteenth Legislation of the first session of the assembly from December 22, 2022, at Tapovan, Dharamshala is to be convened, stands cancelled due to unavoidable reasons," read the notice issued by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. It is pertinent to note that the cancellation of the Vidhan Sabha session comes after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested Covid positive.

Earlier on December 15, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the cabinet would be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session. "The cabinet will be formed after the Vidhan Sabha session," Sukhu told reporters when asked about the state cabinet.

"We had come to thank party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. All 40 of our MLAs and our state chief have also come. He gave us the mantra to serve the people. He also thanked the people of the state," Himachal Pradesh CM said after meeting the party's national president in Delhi. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cleared the air around the induction of Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, into the state cabinet and said that he will be a part of his council of ministers.

There has been speculation about the cabinet formation with the Congress looking at options to strike a balance in terms of representation from various regions of the state. The party came to power in the state earlier this month after a gap of five years. "Vikramaditya (Singh) will be in the cabinet. Why won't he be in the Cabinet?" Sukhu told ANI responding to a query.

"We'll fulfil the 10 promises we made in the first meeting of the state cabinet," he said. Meanwhile, The governor of Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath as protem speaker to Congress legislator Chander Kumar.

The newly elected protem speaker, Chander Kumar said that he would fulfil the responsibility temporarily given to him. (ANI)

