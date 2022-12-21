Left Menu

JP Nadda holds special meeting with leaders of West Bengal in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda held a special meeting in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 12:50 IST
JP Nadda chairing BJP special meeting in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda held a special meeting in the national capital on Monday. As per information the meeting Nadda held was attended by the MPs and Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) and Observers of West Bengal.

Earlier, Union Minister of State (MoS) Nisith Pramanik, said that in the meeting discussions regarding the party's organisational structure in the state took place after the core party meeting Speaking to the mediapersons, Pramanik said, "Discussions were held on Bengal's current situation and strategy for upcoming panchayat polls. We also discussed our organisational structure in Bengal."

He added that BJP national president JP Nadda suggested strengthening the party's organisation. "Our national president JP Nadda gave suggestions on how we can work on strengthening our organisation," he said.

Notably, the panchayat elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

