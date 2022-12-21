Left Menu

150 vacancies in 7 Central Forensic Science Laboratories: MoS Home Ajay Mishra to Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that there are 150 vacancies in seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science Services.

21-12-2022
Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
There are 150 vacancies in seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a query from YSRCP leader S Niranjan Reddy, Mishra said the data regarding "vacancy position in State Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) is not maintained centrally".

"As per available information, there are 150 vacancies in seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science Services," the Minister said. Noting that filling up of vacancies is an ongoing exercise, the Minister said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, has undertaken a review of the vacancy position in the Central Forensic Science Laboratories and has identified action points, which include filling up the posts and streamlining the Recruitment Rules.

In the interim, in order to make available the required scientific manpower, Mishra said, forensic experts have been engaged in the Central Forensic Science Laboratories on a contractual basis. The Government of India established the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in the year 2020 to provide quality manpower in the forensic sector, said the Minister.

"The National Forensic Sciences University also conducts Forensic Aptitude and Calibre Test (FACT) annually to identify suitable candidates, who the Forensic Science Laboratories can then engage." Apart from this, Mishra said, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued advisories to the states and Union Territories to fill vacancies. (ANI)

