Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday said his government is preparing a plan to distribute food kits to people from the economically weaker section.
''In order to provide relief to the people of Rajasthan from the impact of inflation and to reduce the cost of kitchen, the state government is conducting studies on various aspects,'' Gehlot told reporters in Dausa.
Later, in a tweet, Gehlot said, ''A plan is being prepared to distribute food kits to the economically weak and deprived. Flour, oil, pulses and spices will be included in this.'' The chief minister said the state government will also provide gas cylinders to poor families for Rs 500 so that their monthly expenditure can be reduced.
