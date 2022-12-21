Left Menu

Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 22:10 IST
Raj govt preparing plan to distribute food kits to poor: CM Ashok Gehlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday said his government is preparing a plan to distribute food kits to people from the economically weaker section.

''In order to provide relief to the people of Rajasthan from the impact of inflation and to reduce the cost of kitchen, the state government is conducting studies on various aspects,'' Gehlot told reporters in Dausa.

Later, in a tweet, Gehlot said, ''A plan is being prepared to distribute food kits to the economically weak and deprived. Flour, oil, pulses and spices will be included in this.'' The chief minister said the state government will also provide gas cylinders to poor families for Rs 500 so that their monthly expenditure can be reduced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022