We need more evidence to prove that COVID-19 is a bio warfare weapon: Top expert

By Shalini Bhardwaj Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries across the globe, top health experts believe that COVID-19 is a biological warfare weapon but more evidence is needed to prove this.

Exclusively speaking to ANI, Senior Epidemiologist at AIIMS, Dr Sanjay Rai, said, "This cannot be denied that Covid19 is a bioweapon warfare strategy but there is a lack of evidence or reports. We can't deny it but we don't have sufficient evidence." Dr Rai further said that COVID19 is an issue which needs to be discussed in depth as it is still not confirmed whether it was developed in a lab or has a natural origin.

Recently in his book "The Truth About Wuhan", Dr Andrew Huff, former vice president of EcoHealth Alliance, claims that the Coronavirus was dangerous genetic engineering in China which was funded by the United States. On the threat of another COVID 19 wave in India, he said, "We have sufficient evidence in last three years that those who recovered from COVID they are the best protected person. It is important to monitor all the variants because that can bypass the vaccine and natural immunity also, then we may face problems. The government is already doing this. We may face the problem if variant changes. This is important to monitor the characteristic of this virus."

"This is very unlikely that people will face any kind of serious problem in the current scenario," he said. Meanwhile, a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China, Brazil and South Korea has prompted the Union Health Ministry to review the pandemic situation in India.

As a precautionary measure, the government has from Wednesday restarted random sampling of international passengers at airports across the country for Covid. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19 in view of the recent spike in cases of COVID-19 in some countries. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar was also present besides Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and senior officials and public health experts.The Union Health Minister was briefed on the global COVID-19 situation and the domestic scenario. Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries across the world such as China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States, Union Health Minister noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of COVID-19, especially in view of the upcoming festive season.

Mandaviya also said that Covid-19 is not yet over and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance amid a surge in coronavirus cases globally. He urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

"The surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples will track the variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. This would facilitate the undertaking of appropriate public health measures. States and UTs have been requested to send samples of all COVID-19 positive cases to INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) on a daily basis, for sequencing, to track new variants, if any," he said. (ANI)

