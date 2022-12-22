Bengal budget to be tabled on Feb 10
Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will table it, the source said.The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the posts of doctors and nurses at the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.Banerjee later formally announced the commencement of disbursement of financial assistance under the Krishak Bandhu Natun scheme into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.A total of 91.57 lakh beneficiary farmers will receive Rs 2,555-crore financial assistance for this season rabi.
The West Bengal Budget will be presented in the assembly on February 10, a state cabinet source said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, he said.
"In the meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said next year's budget will be presented on February 10. Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will table it,'' the source said.
The cabinet also gave its nod to increase the posts of doctors and nurses at the state-run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.
Banerjee later formally announced the commencement of disbursement of financial assistance under the 'Krishak Bandhu (Natun)' scheme into the bank accounts of eligible farmers.
''A total of 91.57 lakh beneficiary farmers will receive Rs 2,555-crore financial assistance for this season (rabi). During the kharif season, Rs 2,468 crore was disbursed to 89 lakh farmers,'' she said.
''Since the inception of this scheme in 2019, more than Rs 12,500 crore has been disbursed directly to enrolled farmers,'' the CM added.
