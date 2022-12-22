Left Menu

Mumbai: Man attacks constable for stopping him from urinating on street

A vegetable vendor was arrested on Wednesday for attacking a constable with a knife after being told not to urinate on the street in Kandivali in Mumbai, said police on Thursday.

22-12-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A vegetable vendor was arrested on Wednesday for attacking a constable with a knife after being told not to urinate on the street in Kandivali in Mumbai, said police on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ram Gonte.

Gonte was urinating in the Kandivali area of Mumbai while people were passing by. The constable asked him not to urinate on the road and also told him that action would be taken against him. This resulted in an argument between the two and Gonte attacked the constable with a knife.

Uday Kadam, the constable sustained injuries on his hands but is out of danger. An FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code.

The accused was presented in court and sent to police custody. (ANI)

