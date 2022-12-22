Biden warns of "dangerous" storms ahead of U.S. Christmas travel rush
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 21:18 IST
The United States faces "dangerous and threatening" storms in the days before Christmas, President Joe Biden warned Thursday from the White House.
“It’s dangerous and threatening, it’s really very serious weather and it goes from Oklahoma all the way to Wyoming and Maine…so I encourage everyone to please heed local warning," Biden said in the Oval Office.
