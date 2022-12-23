Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days
23-12-2022
A court here extended on Friday the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days.
Poonawala, alleged to have strangled Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, was produced before the court through video conference.
Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala's judicial custody till January 6.
