Canara Bank hits business milestone of Rs 20 lakh crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:01 IST
Canara Bank on Friday said it has crossed the business milestone of Rs 20 lakh crore.
''Canara Bank has achieved a milestone of crossing the total global business of Rs 20,00,000 crore as on 22nd December, 2022,'' the bank said in a regulatory filing. Stock of Canara Bank closed at Rs 291.45 apiece on BSE, down by 6.54 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
