Meeting of Parliamentary Consultative Committee of MPs held

The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Labour and Employment was held in New Delhi on 22nd December 2022 under the chairmanship of Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shri Rameshwar Teli was also present. Members of Parliament of various political parties took part in the meeting. The MPs present were Shri Sunil Kumar Mondal, Shri Sumedhanand Saraswati, Dr. Umesh G. Jadhav, Shri Sunil K. Soni, Shri Sushil Kumar Gupta, Shri Ahmad Ashfaque Karim, Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary, Shri Rajmani Patel, and Shri Vinay D. Tendulkar. The subject of the meeting was "National Career Service Portal" . Shri Amit Nirmal, Deputy Director General (E) gave a presentation on the subject.

During the meeting, the committee was informed that National Career Service (NCS) Portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 20th July, 2015. The NCS portal is not only a job portal, it is a complete career development portal for the job seekers of the country. The portal has evolved by way of various integrations with the Government as well as the private portals, launching of online employability trainings on digital skills and soft-skills apart from the career related assistance like career counseling, vocational guidance, organizing online and offline job fairs etc. Government has also approved 370 Model Career Centres for providing various career related services at district level.

A new module for international jobs has been added to the NCS portal in April 2022. The module facilitates Recruiting Agents registered under Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to post international job opportunities on the NCS portal and jobseekers on NCS portal can search and apply for these international job opportunities.

As per budget speech of 2022-23, the interlinking of NCS portal with e-Shram, Portal of Ministry of Labour and Employment; Udyam, portal of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and ASEEM, portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship portals has been completed.

The integration of NCS portal with Udyam portal has enabled seamless registration of Udyam registered MSME as an employer on the NCS portal. These employers can post their vacancy requirements over NCS. So far more than 3.36 Lakh MSME employers have been registered on NCS portal. So far, more than10 lakh e-Shram registrants have registered on NCS portal and eShram workers are getting decent jobs through NCS.

NCS portal is also integrated with 27 States and many private portals like Monster India, Naukari.com, Freshersworld, Merajob etc. This has led to the enrichment of NCS vacancy database and connected the jobseekers with their right jobs.

Online employability trainings are also offered over NCS portal on digital skills and Soft-Skills. The NCS portal also has a knowledge repository of 3600+ job roles for the use of jobseekers, Employment Officers and Career Counsellors for career guidance. There is a network of around 900 qualified Career Counsellors on the portal for providing quality career counselling/guidance support to the job-seekers, are available.

It was also informed that the portal has evolved over the last 7 years and now it is time to shift to a new latest available technology for more integrations, for giving a global perspective and for providing better service to its stakeholders.

Members of Parliament praised the initiative of the Government for developing the NCS portal for providing employment and other related services to the youth which is the need of the hour. They also made several suggestions with regard to various activities undertaken under NCS, regarding conducting job fairs, keeping track of placement, reducing time between shortlisting and final placements, integrating with all Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Kendras and increasing the awareness of NCS portal.

Shri Bhupender Yadav, concluded the meeting thanking the participants for their pertinent and valuable suggestions.

(With Inputs from PIB)