Paris shooting incident occurred at Kurdish centre - official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:03 IST
Friday's shooting incident in Paris took place at a local Kurdish centre, the mayor of the city's 10th arrondissement told journalists.
"The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard.
