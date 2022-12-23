Paris shooting incident occurred at Kurdish centre - official

Friday's shooting incident in Paris took place at a local Kurdish centre, the mayor of the city's 10th arrondissement told journalists.

"The shooting took place at a Kurdish community centre situated in the Rue d'Enghien as well as at a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser", said mayor Alexandra Cordebard.

