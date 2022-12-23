Effective policy implementation required for agri-horticulture development in Arunachal: Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday stressed the need for preparing a roadmap for the development of agriculture and horticulture in the state through effective policy implementation.

Mein, who during the day visited a mega food park and an integrated farm coming up at Dolikoto in Papumpare district, urged the officials for fast-track single window clearance to facilitate the establishment of food processing units and agro-based industries in the state.

The food park is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ income and strengthening the economy under ‘vocal for local’. It will also generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth of the region.

As of now, the integrated farm, situated 29 km from the state capital, employs more than 300 skilled and unskilled unemployed youth, an official communiqué said. “We have initiated many subsidised schemes like Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana, Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Plantation Yojana to enhance farmer's productivity and income and also to achieve self-reliance in the agriculture sector”, the deputy chief minister said.

The Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) has granted approval to the establishment of the mega food park under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Once functional, the park will accommodate 35 food industries, and will indirectly employ over 5 lakh farmers.

The multi-sectoral park will comprise rice and flour mills, canning units, pickle units, squashes and juice units, bakery units, ready-to-eat packaged food units, along with dairy, meat and seafood units.

The mega food park to come up on 75 acres of land, includes 200 hectares of rubber plantation, 100 hectares of Thailand seedless lemon plantation, freshwater fishery ponds, dairy farms and various livestock farms. The commencement of the park is set to generate direct employment for 5000 people and will play a crucial role in bringing down the unemployment curve in the state. The annual revenue projection of the park is expected to touch Rs 450-500 crore with a collective investment of around Rs 250 crore.

