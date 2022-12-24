Left Menu

Gajraj Corps Commander Lt Gen DS Rana hails high morale of troops in Tawang

According to Indian Army officials, Lt Gen Rana was in Yangtse, Tawang Sector at 16,000 feet during a forward tour visit.

Gajraj Corps Commander Lt Gen DS Rana with troops. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the backdrop of recent India-China skirmishes, Gajraj Corps Commander Lt Gen DS Rana Rana appreciated the high morale of the troops posted in Yangtse, Tawang Sector. According to Indian Army officials, Lt Gen Rana was in Yangtse, Tawang Sector at 16,000 feet during a forward tour visit.

Lt Gen DS Rana inaugurated the bust of Major Bob Khathing. On December 13, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh and unilaterally change the status quo but they were forced to retreat to their positions due to the timely intervention of Indian troops.

The Defence Minister assured the Upper House that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made to alter the status quo". For countering Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Union government is carrying out infrastructure development in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief engineer of 'Project Vartak', Brig Raman Kumar told ANI that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is developing and maintaining all road networks in the key border areas of western Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

