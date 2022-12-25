Left Menu

IMD predicts no snowfall in tourist destinations of Himachal during Christmas week, visitors disappointed

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be no snowfall during Christmas in the tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh, which came as a huge disappointment for the visitors who arrived in the capital city to witness the picturesque view of the snowfall.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 08:32 IST
IMD predicts no snowfall in tourist destinations of Himachal during Christmas week, visitors disappointed
IMD predicts no snowfall in tourist destinations in Himachal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be no snowfall during Christmas in the tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh, which came as a huge disappointment for the visitors who arrived in the capital city to witness the picturesque view of the snowfall. The state weather centre at Shimla has forecasted snowfall in higher reaches of the Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts of the state after a fresh western disturbance (WD) is expected on December 26.

"During the past 24 hours, there were cold wave conditions in the districts of Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur. There is a fresh Western disturbance on December 26, and there will be rain and snowfall in higher reaches of the state. On 28th and 29th, another western disturbance is approaching and it will impact the districts of Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts of the state. There is no scope for snowfall during Christmas in tourist destinations of the state. The night temperatures have dropped and in days to come it may increase," Bui Lal, Sr Scientist IMD HP said. The night temperatures have dropped in most parts of the state. During the past 24 hours, the temperatures have dropped in the region. Kukumseri in the Lahaul-Spiti District of the state recorded the lowest night temperature at minus 7.9 degree Celsius.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded at minus 6.4 degree Celsius, Kalpa recorded minus -4.6 degrees Celsius, Manali in Kullu recorded at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, Narkanda in Shimla recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Rekong Peo in Kinnaur recorded minus 1.3 degree Celsius, Dalhousie in Chamba recorded at 0.8 degree Celsius, Dharamshala recorded 5.0 degree Celsius, Kufri recorded at minus 1.8 degree Celsius and Shimla received 1.0 degree Celsius. The tourists are buying winter clothes and they are also disappointed as they are not getting snowfall and they will not have a white Christmas as the IMD has not forecasted any snow in the main tourist destinations of the state.

A tourist, Amol who visited Shimla from Pune on the occasion of Christmas said that he had expected snowfall in Shimla. "We were expecting snowfall, but I don't think there will be any snowfall here in Shimla. It might happen in Manali. Seeing the weather here, I don't think we will receive any snowfall," he said.

Another tourist, Vishal said that the temperature in the city is falling and he expects snowfall to take place on December 25. "The temperature is falling, so we are expecting a snowfall here on December 25 so that the tourists can enjoy it," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022