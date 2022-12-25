Left Menu

RPSC 2nd-grade teacher examination to be held on Jan 29, 2023; 46 candidates debarred

Rajasthan Public Service Commission on Sunday informed that forty-six candidates have been dismissed from appearing for the 2nd-grade teacher examination and any exam related to RPSC.

25-12-2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Forty-six candidates have been debarred from appearing for the 2nd-grade teacher examination and any exam related to Rajasthan Public Service Commission, informed the RPSC on Sunday. Rajasthan Public Service Commission further informed that the Senior teacher competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023

Earlier on Saturday, the General Knowledge paper of the second-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 leaked. The RPSC 2nd-grade paper 2022 was circulated on social media before its commencement, pushing the authorities to cancel the exam. The exam was scheduled from 9 am to 11 pm on Saturday.

While talking to ANI, Leader of Opposition GC Kataria said, "Rajasthan government should understand the pain of students' parents who spend hard-earned money to educate children." "The system needs a change. UPSC papers never get leaked. Due to political shelter, they get the courage to leak paper here. It's the government's negligence," Kataria added. (ANI)

