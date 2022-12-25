Left Menu

Rameswaram island celebrates Christmas after 2 pandemic years

This is their first full-fledged celebration after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 11:40 IST
Rameswaram island celebrates Christmas after 2 pandemic years
Christmas celebrations at Rameswaram island Pamban (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Pamban island in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu celebrated Christmas on Sunday with special midnight masses across churches. This is their first full-fledged celebration after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The birth of Lord Jesus was celebrated with pomp and prayers in the Rameswaram island area. The Christian community participated in the special midnight masses with their families, relatives, and friends. They prayed for the health, peace, and prosperity of all across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022