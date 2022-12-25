Rameswaram island celebrates Christmas after 2 pandemic years
This is their first full-fledged celebration after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.
ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 11:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Pamban island in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu celebrated Christmas on Sunday with special midnight masses across churches. This is their first full-fledged celebration after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The birth of Lord Jesus was celebrated with pomp and prayers in the Rameswaram island area. The Christian community participated in the special midnight masses with their families, relatives, and friends. They prayed for the health, peace, and prosperity of all across the globe. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramanathapuram
- Jesus
- Rameswaram
- Tamil Nadu
- Christian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jordan eyes tourism bonanza in expansion of Jesus' baptism site
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed in Israel
VHP demands Telangana Health Director's resignation for "hurting Hindu sentiments" with 'Jesus' remark
Jesus will get you, U.S. medic tells Putin from Ukraine front line
Telangana Health Director clarifies statement on Jesus, says "will not insult any religion or belief"