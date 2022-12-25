Work in progress on construction of over 50,000 ponds under Mission Amrit Sarovar

Under Mission Amrit Sarovar launched on 24 April 2022, construction of ponds has started at 53,050 sites and 38,503 more ponds are to be rejuvenated. Now, additional 50,000 Amrit Sarovar ponds will be constructed by 15 August 2023, an official statement said. The Centre had initially planned to construct or rejuvenate 50,000 Amrit Sarovar ponds across India by 15 August 2023.

The State Governments have identified sites for constructing Amrit Sarovar in the country. As on December 14, construction work has been started at 53,050 sites. The sites on which construction will start soon are 38,503, an official statement from the ministry of rural development said.

The Government has created a portal to capture all the activities taking place under the Mission. The details of the identified sites, works commenced and works completed may be seen through a link available on the website of the department, it added. Every Amrit Sarovar will have a pondage area of 1 acre with a water holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic metres.

The press note further informed that there is no separate financial allocation for Mission Amrit Sarovar. The Mission Amrit Sarovar works through the States and Districts with convergence from various ongoing schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS), 15th Finance Commission Grants, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sichayi Yojna sub-schemes such as Watershed Development Component, Har Khet ko Pani, besides States' own scheme. Public contribution like crowdfunding and Corporate Social Responsibility is also allowed for the work. The number of States/ Union Territories covered under the mission including the States of Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu is 34. The details of the State/District and Location may be seen on the official website of the concerned department.

Mission Amrit Sarovar has been launched with the objective to harvest and conserve water for future generations. This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha.(ANI)

