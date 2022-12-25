Left Menu

Terrorists open fire in J-K's Shopian, civilian escapes unhurt

Terrorists opened fire targeting a civilian in Shopian on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 23:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists opened fire targeting a civilian in Shopian on Sunday. The incident occurred at Heerpora area of Shopian. Senior police officers rushed to the spot on receiving information.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the terrorists had fired on a civilian, identified as Waseem Ahmad Wani, a resident of Burihalan Heerpora area of Shopian in South Kashmir. However, the terrorists missed the intended target as he escaped unhurt. The bullets struck a nearby parked vehicle.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

