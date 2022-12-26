Left Menu

Minivan with 24 passengers onboard meets with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

A minivan carrying 24 passengers met with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in the early hours of Sunday, according to the police.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:18 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A minivan carrying 24 passengers met with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in the early hours of Sunday, according to the police. The vehicle was travelling from Madurai to Kumbakonam.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 2 am after which the injured were shifted to the Madurai Government Hospital for treatment. Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

