Left Menu

Russia's Rosatom sees 2022 exports growth at 15% - report

Russia's Rosatom expects its 2022 exports growth at 15%, while its foreign order portfolio has remained stable at $200 billion, the state nuclear energy company's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Likhachev told the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 08:21 IST
Russia's Rosatom sees 2022 exports growth at 15% - report

Russia's Rosatom expects its 2022 exports growth at 15%, while its foreign order portfolio has remained stable at $200 billion, the state nuclear energy company's Chief Executive Officer Alexei Likhachev told the Russian Izvestia newspaper. "[Exports will grow] by about 15%. But one must understand that this is far from the limit," Izvestia quoted Likhachev as saying in remarks published early on Monday.

The growth comes, among others, from contracts already being implemented, supplies of fuel, enriched uranium products, as well as conversion services, Likhachev said. It also includes the construction of 23 nuclear power units at projects in a dozen countries, he added. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine 10 months ago, Rosatom has avoided Western sanctions, although the United States was weighing them earlier this year.

"Even in such conditions, our portfolio of foreign orders for 10 years ahead is stable at the level of $200 billion," Likhachev said. "This year we will overcome a psychologically important barrier in the supply of our products abroad in the amount of $10 billion." Rosatom has been in talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency about a safe zone around Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, which Russian troops captured in March.

In August, Rosatom and its Finnish partner Fennovoima have filed claims for billions of dollars in damages from each other over Fennovoima's decision to cancel a planned nuclear power plant in Finland. The Fennovoima consortium, in which Russia's state-owned Rosatom has a 34% minority holding, in May terminated a contract for Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in the cape of Hanhikivi in northwest Finland, citing delays and then increased risks resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Earlier in December, Rosatom said that the Dispute Review Board (DRB), an arbitration panel that settles international contract disputes, ruled the Finnish termination to be "illegal". Fennovoima said on its website on Dec. 15 that the Board's recommendation was neither final nor binding and that the consortium had filed a notice of "dissatisfaction" with the Board. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022