BSF troops shoot down suspected Pak drone in Punjab's Amritsar

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered one drone, believed to be entered from Pakistan's side, lying in a farming field ahead of border fence in Amritsar district, a BSF statement said.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 08:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 08:26 IST
Drone recovered by Border Security Force (BSF) troops (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered one drone, believed to have entered from Pakistan's side, lying in a farming field ahead of border fence in Amritsar district, a BSF statement said. BSF troops, deployed at the border, on Monday around 7:40 pm heard a buzzing sound of a suspicious flying object near Rajatal village in Amritsar district. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was intercepted by the troops by firing. Following this, a search operation was launched which resulted in the recovery of a drone.

"On December 25, 2022, at about 1940 hrs, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Village-Rajatal in District-Amritsar. As per the drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police and concerned sister agencies were informed," BSF said in a statement. "Further, during the search BSF troops recovered one drone (Quadcopter) lying in farming fields ahead of the border fence," the statement further read.

Further information is awaited. The BSF has foiled several drone intrusions attempts recently.

Earlier on December 21, BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in the Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border. "The Pak drone which had entered India at 1920 hrs in the AOR of BOP Daoke in the AOR of 144 Bn, Amritsar sector was found fallen this morning in Pak area, 20 meters in their territory opposite the AOR of BOP Bharopal. It hovered in the sky for a few minutes when counter-drone measures were taken and fell while returning," BSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier on November 26, a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistani side was shot down by the security personnel deployed at Daoke Border Outpost (BoP) in the Amritsar sector on India-Pakistan international border. Security personnel fired six rounds from their INSAS rifles and downed a drone.

Later, it was found to be a China-made Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300RTK brand drone, lying in the field near the border. A few cameras were also found fitted in the drone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

