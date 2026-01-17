UK Braces for Controversial Approval of China's 'Super Embassy'

The British government is on the verge of approving China's proposal to establish its largest diplomatic mission in Europe, a move that has ignited significant debate concerning security and civil liberties. The proposed complex, known as a "super embassy," is set to be located at Royal Mint Court, near London's financial district.

The project, acquired by China in 2018 for approximately £225 million, aims to consolidate all Chinese diplomatic activities in London into one expansive facility. Initial resistance saw local authorities reject the proposal in 2022 due to safety and security concerns. Yet, the UK government has intervened, citing national significance, and is now reportedly ready to approve the proposal.

Critics argue that the establishment poses a risk to UK security by potentially facilitating espionage. International concerns have emerged from US lawmakers about the embassy's proximity to strategic infrastructure. Public opposition remains fierce, fuelled by fears of surveillance on diaspora communities by China, leading to large-scale protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)