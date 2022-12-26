Left Menu

TN: Storm Warning Cage 3 mounted at Pamban port to warn of impending dangers

To warn of the danger of distant storms, 'Storm Warning Cage 3' was mounted at Pamban port in Rameswaram on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 10:29 IST
Storm Warning Cage 3 mounted at Pamban port to warn of distant storms' danger (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
'Storm Warning Cage 3' was mounted at Pamban port in Rameswaram on Monday to warn of the danger of upcoming storms. The Pamban Port Office has installed a storm cage to inform about the sea changes, wind speed and storm risks with the main of warning the fishermen who go fishing in the open sea.

According to the information provided by the Pamban Port office, a morning depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved southwest and centred at 1730 hrs IST today, in the same area on December 24 near latitude 09.7°N and longitude 83.0°E, 230 km east northeast of Trincomalee ( Sri Lanka km), 220 east of Jaffna ( Sri Lanka), 360 km east-southeast of Nagapattinam (Tamil Nadu) and 480 km south-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Train operations on the Pamban rail bridge, have been suspended till December 28, according to the railway statement.

Earlier on December 23-25, operations were suspended on the Pamban rail bridge owing to a red alert sent from the Continuous Health Monitoring System (CHMS) set up on the bridge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

