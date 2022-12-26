Left Menu

Two people killed in elephant attack in Assam's Charaideo

Two people were killed after being attacked by wild elephants in Assam's Charaideo district on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:12 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:11 IST
Two people killed in elephant attack in Assam's Charaideo
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed after being attacked by wild elephants in Assam's Charaideo district on Monday. The incident occurred at the Manjusri tea estate near Sonari in the Charaideo district.

According to forest officials, the wild elephants also damaged several houses. Haidar Ali, a forest official of Sonari told ANI that, two people were killed after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants who entered the area in search of food.

"The herd of wild elephants came out from a nearby reserve forest area," the forest official said. Earlier, on December 15, at least three persons, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Goalpara district. Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants. The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range.

On December 7, one person was killed after he was attacked by wild elephants and one tusker was electrocuted in Goalpara district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

